Almond Eye returns to winning ways at Tokyo racecourse

Japanese superstar Almond Eye roared back to winning ways in the Victoria Mile at Tokyo racecourse.

Winner of the Dubai Turf in 2019, the five-year-old had last been seen disappointing in the Arima Kinnen at Nakayama in December, with her planned run in Dubai this year cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christophe Lemaire's mount broke smartly and was settled in around sixth place, making smooth progress into the straight and cruising past horse from the two-furlong pole, finishing just outside the track record.

The margin of victory was four lengths over Sound Chiara and was a seventh Group One for the Sakae Kunieda-trained mare, tying the mark set by Symboli Rudolf, T.M. Opera O, Deep Impact, Vodka, Gentildonna and Kitasan Black.

Lemaire said: "I think she's matured well, as she was relaxed from the paddock to the start of the race.

"I was able to position her in good position behind Sound Chiara and race her in her own rhythm without getting any pressure from the outside. She felt good during the race and displayed her powerful strides at the end.

"She's a legend horse and will surely win more Group One races going forward."