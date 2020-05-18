Kevin Ryan sprinters pointed towards Royal Ascot

Kevin Ryan is planning to start both his star sprinters, Hello Youmzain and Glass Slippers, at next month's Royal Ascot meeting.

The fixture is currently scheduled to kick off on June 16, pending the sport being given Government permission to resume as hoped on June 1.

Ryan is duly working towards the Berkshire showpiece with his runners, with Hello Youmzain looking to hold leading claims in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes having been third in the Commonwealth Cup 12 months ago.

The four-year-old secured Group One gold in the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September, before disappointing on his final start on British Champions Day.

Ryan told Sky Sports Racing: "He's in great form, he'll go straight to Ascot - that's always been the plan. Obviously we would have started him off at York in normal circumstances, but these are not normal circumstances so we'll just go straight there with him.

"He missed the break that day (Commonwealth Cup), but he's a horse that just improved as the year went on. He's got stronger again and he's just a very easy horse to train. He's got a great temperament and he's done plenty of work.

"He's put on condition again, that would be normal, and he looks more the finished article now."

Glass Slippers will reappear in the King's Stand Stakes at the Royal meeting, having landed the Group One Prix de l'Abbaye on her final start in 2019.

Ryan said: "She improved from one race the next last year, she just kept improving. She got faster last year as the season went on and she's come back in this year, she looks stronger, she's all that speed again so she'll go to Ascot for the King's Stand.

"She's a filly we wouldn't worry about not having a prep race. She's very easy to deal with."

Ryan also had news of stable favourite Brando, who will return for a seventh season at Newmarket when racing resumes.

He said: "He'll go to Newmarket. He's eight years old, but he still behaves like he's a two-year-old. He's been a great servant and albeit that he's eight years old, he's only had 37 races in his career.

"The Abernant is back on at Newmarket, so we'll take him there and then obviously the July Cup."