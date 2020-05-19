Zac Purton hopes Amazing Star can shine at Happy Valley

Happy Valley specialist Amazing Star headlines Zac Purton's nine rides at the track on Wednesday.

Purton is currently tied with Joao Moreira in the Hong Kong jockeys' championship and he is hoping Amazing Star can shine again in the featured Ho Chung River Handicap as he bids for his fifth win at the track this season.

Jimmy Ting's inmate seemingly thrives around the tight turns at the course and he must shoulder top weight in the six-furlong heat.

Purton said: "I think he's starting to reach his ceiling, but he's got a liking for Happy Valley and if he can break cleanly to have himself right up there, then hopefully he can continue on with what he's been doing."

Amazing Star is not the only horse on a roll in the 12-strong field as This Is Class will be seeking a four-timer while Shining Gem and Larson were winners last time out.

Purton also teams up with Golden Dash in the Lam Tsuen River Handicap as he looks to recapture his best form following injury issues.

The five-year-old most recently suffered a suspensory issue in his right front leg, which kept him on the sidelines for 322 days before he returned in April.

"He had a long time off, he's come back and he's been racing really well. Hopefully he's taken a bit of benefit out of his last couple of runs," Purton said.

"He doesn't have to improve much more to win, so if he can just take that next little step then the horse has a chance."

Purton also counts Ares and Be Ready among his full book of rides, with title rival Moreira also having nine mounts at the track.

Hat-trick seeker Simply Fluke appears to be one of his possible highlights in the third division of the Shan Pui River Handicap while he will be on Shining Ace in the feature event.