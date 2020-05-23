Sunday's Tips

Call The Wind can prove the star attraction in the Prix de Barbeville at Deauville on Sunday, according to Nick Grant.

A small but select field has been assembled for the Group Three contest over a mile and seven furlongs, with preference for Freddy Head's smart stayer.

The six-year-old was last seen winning a hugely valuable handicap in Saudi Arabia in February, ending a run of three second places in a string of high-class events.

One of those was the Prix du Cadran on Arc weekend, where he was beaten three-quarters of a length by the reopposing Holdthaisgreen, but the selection is a good bit better off at the weights this weekend.

That makes him a confident pick and a trip to Royal Ascot could be on the cards if all goes well.

Tawkeel promises to be hard to beat in the Prix de Lormoy for the Jean-Claude Rouget operation.

Owned by Sheikh Hamdan, the Teofilo filly has done nothing wrong in winning her two starts to date on the all-weather and can take a further step up the ladder.

The Rouget-trained Raabihah has already made her mark this season in the same colours and it will be interesting to see how this one goes.

Bring On The Night will hopefully have progressed sufficiently from his maiden outing to take a hand in the Prix de Solferino. That was a decent race he ran in at Chantilly.

His trainer Andre Fabre also has a Godolphin-owned Shamardal newcomer to keep an eye on in the opening Prix du Musee Carnavalet by the name of Lackeen.

Elsewhere, the David Smaga-trained La Poutanesca has solid claims in the Prix Ivanjica with Cristian Demuro in the saddle, while the same combination should also play a leading role in the Prix Madelia that follows through Pikes Peak.

SELECTIONS:

DEAUVILLE: 12.25 Lackeen, 1.00 Hyperbolique, 1.35 La Poutanesca, 2.15 Pikes Peak, 2.50 Ribot Dream, 3.25 CALL THE WIND (NAP), 4.00 Bring On The Night, 4.35 Soaring Eagle, 5.10 Tawkeel.

DOUBLE: Call The Wind and Tawkeel.