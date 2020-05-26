Victor Ludorum tops Andre Fabre team for French Guineas

Victor Ludorum heads three contenders for Andre Fabre in Monday's Poule d'Essai des Poulains, with 11 colts entered in the first French Classic of the year.

The Godolphin-owned runner, who was a Group One winner as a juvenile, suffered a surprise defeat on his return at ParisLongchamp earlier this month, but he could still take his chance along with stablemates Alson and Arapaho.

Alson was a Group One scorer last year before joining Fabre's team, while Arapaho struck Listed gold on his reappearance earlier this month.

Earthlight, another Fabre-trained runner, is an absentee as he recovers from a minor setback.

The Summit beat Victor Ludorum in the Prix de Fontainebleau and he is set to represent Henri-Alex Pantall. Ecrivain, who caught the eye in second in that race for Carlos Laffon-Parias, is also contention.

Laffon-Parias has another possible in Twist, while Kenway and Helter Skelter, who were fourth and sixth respectively in the Fontainebleau, also feature.

Fabre has two chances in the fillies' equivalent, the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Tropbeau won her trial in style earlier in May, with stablemate Tickle Me Green back in third. Dream And Do was second and is in the mix together with fourth-placed Ellerslie Lace.

Simeen was a comfortable scorer on her reappearance and she could represent Jean-Claude Rouget.

The Classics are usually run at ParisLongchamp but have been transferred to Deauville this year, as their traditional home is currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions.