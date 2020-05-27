Under The Stars ready to shine in 1000 Guineas

Under The Stars is primed for her planned Classic date in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The James Tate-trained filly won the Princess Margaret Stakes on her second start as a juvenile, before going on to twice finish fourth at Group Two level and fifth in Group One company.

She signed off the campaign with a short-head victory in a sales race at Newmarket last October and Tate reports the Night Of Thunder filly to be in top form ahead of the scheduled June 7 event.

He said: "She's fit and well - but then she has been fit and well since about April I think!

"She's ready for the Guineas and we hope she runs a good race.

"We wouldn't mind a drop of rain before then, but there doesn't look to be much in the forecast."