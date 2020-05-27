Kempton attracts 454 entries for Tuesday's card

A total of 454 horses have been entered for Tuesday's meeting at Kempton, which is scheduled to be one of two fixtures on the second day of racing's resumption.

Newcastle's opening meeting on Monday attracted 369 entries, but that tally has been surpassed by Kempton, which will stage a maximum nine-race card, if the British Horseracing Authority gets the necessary go-ahead from Government.

The British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden over a mile for three-year-olds has drawn 97 contenders, with Sir Michael Stoute, John Gosden and Charlie Appleby among the trainers with entries.

The 10-furlong Hersham Maiden Stakes, which is first up on the card for three-year-olds and upwards, has 87 possibles at this stage, with the Littleton Handicap over five furlongs drawing fewest entries with 21.

The other six races have between 29 and 58 entries.

Newcastle also race again on Tuesday, with 265 contenders for a maximum 10-race card.

The fixture at Gosforth Park includes two juvenile contests, with the British Stallion Studs EBF Race Seven Maiden Stakes over five furlongs and the British Stallion Studs EBF Race Eight Maiden Fillies' Stakes both proving popular with 41 and 36 entries apiece.