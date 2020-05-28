Born With Pride stars in Kempton entries for Wednesday

Born With Pride is among a number of promising types entered for the Classic Trial at Kempton on Wednesday.

The daughter of Born To Sea has only Quadrilateral ahead of her with most firms in the ante-post market on the Investec-sponsored Oaks, after a 20-1 success in the Listed Montrose Fillies' Stakes on her only juvenile start in November.

The Epsom showpiece is scheduled for July 4 this year and, should racing restart as hoped next week, William Haggas has pencilled in his filly for the 10-furlong contest at the Sunbury venue, which hosts the race this year rather than its traditional home of Sandown.

Eleven feature and John Gosden's once-raced colt Hypothetical is another who will command plenty of attention, having impressed on his sole start at Chelmsford in December. Gosden has also entered Godolphin-owned Newbury winner Encipher. Max Vega has been given an entry by Ralph Beckett, while Pyledriver is held in high regard by William Muir.

Along with Born With Pride and Hypothetical, other unbeaten runners in contention for the Group Three event are Bright Melody (Charlie Appleby), Cepheus (Brian Meehan) and Yes My Boy (Archie Watson).

A quality card also sees the EBF Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes, which has three Gosden possibles in the 27 - Nazeef, Scentasia and Shimmering.