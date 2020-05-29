A'Ali among 15 in Pavilion Stakes frame

Royal Ascot winner A'Ali is one of 15 entries for the Betway Pavilion Stakes at Newcastle on Thursday.

He will be a high-profile runner for Simon and Ed Crisford, as the father and son duo have recently teamed up with a joint licence.

The three-year-old won the Norfolk at the Royal meeting 12 months ago and added the Flying Childers Stakes and Prix Robert Papin to his laurels before disappointing from a wide draw on his final run of the year in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The Commonwealth Cup is his big target and should he run at Gosforth Park next week, he could face a rematch with the Richard Fahey-trained Ventura Rebel, who was just a neck behind in second place in the Norfolk. Fahey is also represented by Ventura Lightning and Show Me Show Me.

Spring Cup winner Malotru has an entry for Marco Botti, with James Tate having the option of running Listed-placed filly Magical Journey together with stablemate Dream Shot, who was beaten less than five lengths in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.