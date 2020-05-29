Murphy snapped up for Millisle ride

Oisin Murphy will ride Millisle for the first time in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

The champion jockey has picked up the plum mount on the Jessica Harrington-trained Group One winner as regular rider Shane Foley would be required to quarantine for 14 days back in Ireland should he travel to Newmarket.

A daughter of Starspangledbanner, Millisle enjoyed her finest moment to date in the Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs on the Rowley Mile in September, beating Raffle Prize and leading French 1000 Guineas fancy Tropbeau.

Millisle has yet to race beyond that trip, but Murphy is hopeful she will get the mile.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "I think she will. She stayed very well in the Cheveley Park, I know it was only six furlongs, but Shane couldn't pull her up after the line.

"She's a daughter of Starspangledbanner out of a miling family, so you'd be very hopeful she'd get the trip and if Jessie believes so, I think we should all get some confidence from that.

"I'm thrilled to be asked to ride her, she's a really nice ride to pick up."