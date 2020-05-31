Daahyeh out of 1000 Guineas at Newmarket through injury

Roger Varian has announced leading Qipco 1000 Guineas contender Daahyeh will miss the Newmarket Classic.

Winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and runner-up in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, the daughter of Bated Breath was last seen finishing a fine second to Sharing in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita in November.

Varian told Sky Sports Racing: "She'll miss the Guineas, she's had a setback so she won't be confirmed on Monday. She will be mid-July onwards I think.

"We're upset about it, she would have been a contender for sure. Her profile would read very well in that race, but it's not to be this year.

"Hopefully she will be back later in the year."

The Newmarket trainer added: "We've been up against it for a little while - of course if we could have got to the Guineas we'd have given her every chance, but we've lost the race against time with her.

"We've accepted that now and we can take our time and concentrate on getting her 100 per cent for July onwards."