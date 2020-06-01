Officials nervous as racing return at Newcastle

Martin Cruddace, chief executive of Arena Racing Company, admits to feeling the nerves as racing prepares to resume at Newcastle today.

The meeting will be the first in Britain since the coronavirus shutdown in mid-March and will be staged behind closed doors, with strict hygiene protocols and social distancing rules, as set out by the British Horseracing Authority.

It is the first major professional sport to return to action, after the Government on Saturday gave its approval for sporting resumption if governing bodies are able to meet its guidelines.

Cruddace said: "I only got two hours sleep last night, I read the Sunday Times cover to cover.

"There is a pressure, but also I think it is a real privilege to be in a position to be the first sport back and we are acutely aware the eyes of the sporting public and other sports and the industry will be on us. Against that, we have planned meticulously and also the team at Newcastle I think are one of the best operational teams in the business.

"This is a pressure, but I don't want to be anywhere else - everyone working here said they don't want to be anywhere else."

On the subject of racing behind closed doors and the impact that might have, Cruddace said: "We've assumed no attendance income until the end of the year, we think that is prudent.

"If I'm really optimistic, I would say the beginning of September in some shape or form, reduced crowds and I think you'd have to look carefully at inside bars. What we do know is the risk of infection spreading when you are outdoors is a lot smaller than if you are indoors or travelling.

"That's if I'm really optimistic, and if I'm pessimistic then the end of the year."

He added: "I think it will take racecourses some time to recover, at least until the back end of next year.

"I think there will be a reshaping of the industry. I'm not quite sure how that is going to play out, but let's take us (ARC) for example - at least until September we're not racing at Brighton and we're not racing at Worcester, and it could be we narrow even further the tracks we are racing on this year and when you get to that position you do have to wonder whether an individual racecourse, where you have got declining retail and media rights (with betting shop closures), is able to have a future.

"I sincerely hope there won't be any casualties, but I do fear for some racecourses."