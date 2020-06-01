Victor Ludorum back to winning ways in French 2000 Guineas

Victor Ludorum bounced back from a shock defeat to take Classic gold in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Deauville on Monday.

Andre Fabre's charge could finish only third behind The Summit and Ecrivain in the Prix de Fontainebleau, but he turned that form around in style in the French equivalent of the 2000 Guineas.

Mickael Barzalona had just one rival behind him for the first half of the race as Reshabar set the pace over a straight mile, and the Godolphin-owned colt did not look to be travelling that well initially.

However, he soon found his stride and when Barzalona switched him out to make his challenge with around a furlong and a half to run, the response was impressive.

The son of Shamardal was soon in top gear and he flew by The Summit to win by an eased-down length and a half, with fellow Fabre runner Alson a further neck back in third.

Tropbeau could not make it a big-race double for Fabre and Barzalona as she could finish only fourth in a thrilling renewal of the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

Fabre's charge was settled in fourth, with stablemate Tickle Me Green giving her a nice tow into the race as Marieta tried to make all.

Tropbeau looked perfectly positioned to launch her challenge at the business end of the race, but she found little as Dream And Do and Speak Of The Devil pulled away.

That pair were neck and neck in the dying strides, with Dream And Do just edging it on the line in a photo for trainer Frederic Rossi and jockey Maxime Guyon.