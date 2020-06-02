Harry Bentley bullish over Kinross 2000 Guineas chance

Harry Bentley believes Kinross is capable of providing him with a first Classic success in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

The 27-year-old will renew his partnership with the Ralph Beckett-trained colt at the scene of his emphatic debut victory in October.

Despite Kinross tasting defeat upped to Group One company in the Verterm Futurity Trophy at Newcastle on his final start of last year, Bentley retains plenty of faith in the son of Kingman.

Bentley said: "I can't wait to get back on him. I've sat on him a few times at home and he feels really good. I'm very excited.

"I've not had many feel like he did on their debut. He gave me all the feelings that day of a very good horse.

"We've put him in the deep end once before as we don't doubt that the ability is there. We think there is a lot of potential there."

Defeat for Kinross at Newcastle may have left connections disappointed at the time, but Bentley feels the result could have been different with better luck in running.

He added: "At Newcastle he got a big bump off one of the Aidan O'Brien horses and I don't think people realised how much of a bump it was. That didn't help us trying to get in the right rhythm.

"He didn't get a clear run at a crucial stage and I'm not saying he would have won but he would have been closer.

"You have to remember that was only his second run and the likes of Kameko were more battle-hardened than he was."

While Bentley has plenty of respect for odds-on favourite Pinatubo, he is looking forward to taking on the challenge of trying to lower the colours of the Charlie Appleby-trained dual Group One scorer.

He said: "I know Pinatubo is clearly an exceptional talent, but we are all having our first run of the season as three-year-olds and anything can happen from two to three.

"We don't know if he still has that definite advantage or if we have made up the gap, all I can say is that I'm very happy with Kinross and he is in good form."

Although Kinross will start this campaign over a mile, Bentley believes he could to get further later down the line should connections wish to look at such options.

He said: "At the moment you would say he is a miler as he has got a lot of natural speed, like all the good horses have.

"In time you might see him over 10 furlongs, but we will learn a lot more about him on Saturday."