John Gosden runs three in Lingfield Oaks Trial

John Gosden fields three in Friday's Betsafe Top Price All Runners Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield as he looks to follow up Anapurna's win in 2019.

That filly went on to glory in the main event at Epsom and the Newmarket trainer has three contenders this time in Group Three-placed Miss Yoda, all-weather winner Lake Lucerne and Anastarsia, who was last seen finishing down the field in the Fillies' Mile.

Mark Johnston's Sweet Solera winner West End Girl makes her return, while Nottingham maiden winner So I Told You takes a leap to Listed level for Richard Hughes.

Ralph Beckett relies on Heart Reef, with Golden Lips, Le Dragontea and Sly Mix completing the nine-strong field.

The Betsafe Derby Trial Stakes has eight contenders, topped by Pontefract Listed winner King Carney for Charlie Fellowes.

He must concede 3lb all round for that victory, with Andrew Balding's Group Three-placed runner Berkshire Rocco and the Brian Meehan-trained Sound Of Cannons, who was tried in Group One company last year, appearing to be two other leading hopes.

Johnston runs two in Dark Heart and King's Caper, while English King, Pride Of America and dual all-weather winner Summeronsevenhills round out the field.