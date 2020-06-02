Ryan Moore off mark for new season at Kempton

Ryan Moore recorded his first winner of the new season as First Receiver proved a cut above his rivals in carrying the colours of the Queen to glory in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day/British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Kempton.

Having hit the frame in both starts as a two-year-old, the Sir Micheal Stoute-trained son of New Approach hit the target on his third start with an impressive display in the mile prize.

Overcoming the widest draw of all in stall 12, the 11-8 favourite quickly got to the front before moving through the gears late on to pass the post seven lengths clear of Defence Girl.

Moore said of the 11-8 scorer: "Maybe the race fell apart a little bit with Hugo's (Palmer) horse (Imrahor) being pulled out and it was a bit of a mess down at the start, but it is good to get him started.

"He is a very straightforward colt and hopefully he will do well. It was just how the race unfolded being out in front. I suspect we will see him over further at some point."