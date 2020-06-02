Frankie Dettori back with winner at Kempton

Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore hit the ground running on their return to action at Kempton on Tuesday.

Two of the best jockeys in the world, the pair sat out the opening day of the sport's comeback at Newcastle on Monday, but wasted little time in getting on the scoresheet at the Sunbury venue.

Moore struck first as First Receiver proved a cut above his rivals in carrying the colours of the Queen to glory in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day/British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

Having hit the frame in both starts as a two-year-old, the Sir Micheal Stoute-trained son of New Approach hit the target on his third start with an impressive display in the mile prize.

Overcoming the widest draw of all in stall 12, the 11-8 favourite quickly got to the front before moving through the gears late on to pass the post seven lengths clear of Defence Girl.

Moore said of the 11-8 scorer: "Maybe the race fell apart a little bit with Hugo's (Palmer) horse (Imrahor) being pulled out and it was a bit of a mess down at the start, but it is good to get him started.

"He is a very straightforward colt and hopefully he will do well. It was just how the race unfolded being out in front. I suspect we will see him over further at some point."

Dettori only had one ride and his fans took the hint, with the John Gosden-trained Galsworthy sent off the 4-5 favourite for the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Maiden Stakes.

Settled in second in the early stages, Galsworthy kicked four lengths clear in the straight, leaving the jubilant Dettori to celebrate just to the television cameras as racing is currently being staged behind closed doors.

He said: "We went a bit slow. He is a horse with more experience and I asked him at the two and he quickened really well. This surface gets really tiring so he was a little bit lethargic. I would like to see him on grass, but we got a race into him and hopefully it is upwards now.

"He is very laid back. There was a lot of first time out horses in the race and he did everything I asked him to and I suspect he will improve again on fitness. He ran well and we will try again.

"He has run twice and that counts for a lot. He is a big horse, but he probably needed this race to get him to better things."

Commenting on having his first ride back, Dettori joked on Racing TV: "It's good - I'm away from home.

"I think my wife is more pleased than me, I'll be honest with you."

While racing's return has been relatively low-key in terms of class so far, it kicks up a gear on Wednesday with the Classic Trial at Kempton, while Thursday also sees the four-day Qipco Guineas Festival begin at Newmarket.

Dettori is set to renew his partnership with top stayer Stradivarius in Friday's Hurworth Bloodstock Coronation Cup, before taking Classic mounts on Saturday and Sunday and the ever-popular Italian is relishing the pace of the rejigged calendar.

He said: "It is great when you think about it. In two days' time I have Stradivarius and then the 2000 Guineas and 1000 Guineas, then two weeks today we have Royal Ascot.

"It's all happening now. We usually have a stop-start season, but now it is full on.

"I hated it (the break from racing) like everybody else. We are the first to start. At the moment I've seen everything running smoothly and long may that continue.

"It is the start of sport - we are a non-contact sport and it's great we are able to start."

Army Of India secured his ticket to Royal Ascot in digging deep to make a triumphant debut in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

The Mark Johnston-trained son of Sepoy claimed the honour of winning the opening two-year-old race of the season with a game victory in the six-furlong contest.

Racing front rank from outset the 7-2 winner pulled out enough to deny favourite Science by a short head and earn a 16-1 quote for the Coventry Stakes with Paddy Power.

He was ridden by Joe Fanning, who said: "He had done good work at home and we fancied him strongly. We would have been disappointed if he wasn't there or thereabouts.

"I think in time he will stay further, but at the moment six is fine. I'd say he will be off to Royal Ascot."

Meraas (7-1) went one better than on his debut to complete a double for Johnston and Fanning with a front-running victory in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Maiden Stakes.