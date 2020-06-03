Berlin Tango earns Derby quote after winning at Kempton

Berlin Tango was given a quote of 25-1 for the Investec Derby after landing the Unibet Classic Trial at Kempton.

Trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by David Probert, Berlin Tango was sent off a 7-1 shot for the 10-furlong heat and was a bit keen through the early stages before settling in fourth as Chamade set the early gallop.

Favourite Hypothetical was prominent throughout, but Berlin Tango was travelling particularly strongly and he kicked for home at the top of the straight and edged in front with a furlong to run.

Pyledriver tried to make a race of it in the closing stages but he had to settle for second, while Bright Melody also came with a late rattle to take third.

The William Haggas-trained Born With Pride never looked like taking a hand in the finish, although she stayed on towards the finish but was out of the places.

Coral go 25-1 about Berlin Tango for Epsom while Betfair are 33s, but Balding is far from certain the colt will line up in the Epsom Classic.

He said: "He stayed well. He ran well enough here in the Kentucky Derby Trial before lockdown, he needed that race and stripped a bit fitter today, extra distance - he's a decent horse in fairness.

"He had a couple of good runs last year in Listed race but was still a bit raw, he's a nice stamp of horse.

"(David) seemed to think he will stay further, but there's so many options as it's an unusual year and we'll have to discuss it with Mr (George) Strawbridge (owner) and give him all the options and ultimately let him make the decision.

"He would need to be supplemented (for the Derby) which might be a brave shout, but we'll certainly look for something at Royal Ascot if it doesn't come too soon and he should have a good summer.

"Depending how the other trials work out, I wouldn't rule it (the Derby) out, but it's a big plunge to supplementing."

Probert thinks Epsom would suit Berlin Tango and thinks he would see out the 12-furlong trip should he line up on July 4.

He added: "He has definitely grown up from last year and trying the 10 furlongs today in such a competitive race, I did think he would need to be on his best, but his home work has been excellent and he has improved over the winter.

"He is a promising horse and I am sure he will stay at a mile and a half because he was slightly fresh mid-race today and showed a good attitude to win it as well as he did.

"He is a well-balanced horse and I think probably a track like Epsom could suit him, but I am sure there will be other options if Epsom is not the case.

"The way he has done it today. I couldn't pull him up after the ride, he has galloped all the way out and down to the five so you need to be pretty special when you are pulling that hard mid race as well."