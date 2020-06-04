Quadrilateral among 15 for QIPCO 100 Guineas

Quadrilateral is the headline name among 15 final declarations for the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

The Roger Charlton-trained filly did little wrong in winning on her debut at Newbury in August, before really impressing next time out and then heading to the Fillies' Mile in September over the Classic course and distance.

Victory at one stage looked unlikely, but Jason Watson got a nice gap when he needed it and his mount came home strongly to deny Powerful Breeze.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, reports all to have gone well through the winter months with the daughter of Frankel.

He said: "Everything has been fine, she's been straightforward and Roger has been happy with her. She's had a good winter and a good spring, she's had no interruptions.

"She has strengthened - I've not seen that much of her for obvious reasons, but everything I have seen of her suggests she's in good nick."

Leading the opposition is the Jessica Harrington-trained Millisle, like Quadrilateral a Group One winner already at Headquarters, with her victory coming in the Cheveley Park Stakes, where she accounted for Raffle Prize, who represents Mark Johnston. Johnston will also run Rose Of Kildare.

Aidan O'Brien has won three of the last four runnings and this year relies solely on Fillies' Mile third Love.

Rockfel Stakes third Cloak Of Spirits takes her chance for Richard Hannon, while John Gosden and Frankie Dettori team up with Shimmering and James Tate runs Under The Stars.

Summer Romance was one place behind Millisle when they met at Salisbury and will bid to reverse the form for Charlie Appleby.

Final Song (Saeed bin Suroor), Boomer (Tom Dascombe), Graceful Magic (Eve Johnson Houghton), Les Hogues (George Baker), Romsey (Hughie Morrison) and Yes Always (Karl Burke) complete the line-up.