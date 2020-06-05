Siskin primed for Irish 2000 Guineas next weekend

Siskin remains on course to try to maintain his unbeaten record in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh next week.

The Ger Lyons-trained son of First Defence will make his eagerly-anticipated return to action by stepping up to a mile for the first time in the rearranged Classic on Friday.

Having made his first start at Group One level a winning one in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August, the Khalid Abdullah-owned colt was last sighted the following month when withdrawn from the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket after becoming upset in the stalls.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to the owner, said: "Providing Prince Khalid is happy, Siskin is heading to the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

"Ger has been very positive and again everything has been straightforward and he is going really well.

"He has progressed well and though he will never be a big horse he has furnished nicely and Ger is very pleased with him. Hopefully he will get the trip."

Connections are confident that whatever caused Siskin to become unruly at Newmarket will not happen again.

Grimthorpe added: "Nothing has come to light as to why he did what he did in the stalls at Newmarket. I think you would have to ask the horse that.

"He has been through the stalls plenty of times since without a bother, so he should be fine in them next time."