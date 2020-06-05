Miss Yoda wins Lingfield Oaks Trial

Miss Yoda finished with a flourish to claim the Betsafe Top Price All Runners Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

Trained by John Gosden and ridden by Robert Havlin, Miss Yoda was sent off the even-money favourite for the extended 11-furlong event having finished runner-up in a Group Three heat on her final start last year.

However, she looked an unlikely winner at the top of the straight as front-running Golden Lips gamely pushed on again as La Dragontea threw down her challenge on the outside.

Miss Yoda was still back in fourth at the two-furlong pole, but she found plenty in the final furlong, collaring Golden Lips in the dying strides before eventually being eased slightly ahead of the line to win by a length and quarter.

Golden Lips (66-1) just hung on by a nose for second, with West End Girl finishing with a flourish for third.

Anapurna won this race for the Gosden team 12 months ago before going on to victory at Epsom, and Coral offer 14-1 about Miss Yoda for the Investec-sponsored Oaks on July 4, with Paddy Power going 20s from 33-1.

Gosden was represented by his son and assistant, Thady, who said: "Obviously the ground is quite quick today and she saw out the mile and a half for the first time.

"She handled the track, it is obviously quite a tricky track, but that's experience for her. She handled it very well and picked off the second, who ran a great race from the front."

Gosden was unsure on future targets, adding: "It depends. We will talk to the owner and see what he'd like to do.

"We will see how she is after the race. We need to make sure she is in good order.

"She is obviously in good form, she was second in the Zetland last year and she has won this race now so hopefully she continues to improve."