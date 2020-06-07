Love conquers all in 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

Love ran out a decisive winner of the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore.

Third on her final start of last season to Quadrilateral in the Fillies' Mile over the course and distance, the daughter of Galileo turned that form around in decisive fashion to give O'Brien his fourth win in the race in the last five years.

Sent off at 4-1, the winner had four and a quarter lengths in hand of Cloak Of Spirits, who ran a big race in second place. Quadrilateral was another head back in third as the 11-4 favourite.