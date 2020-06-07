Run Wild storms to Pretty Polly win at Newmarket

Run Wild galloped her rivals ragged to win the Betfair EBF Pretty Polly Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket.

John Gosden's charge was the most experienced runner in the 10-furlong Listed heat, but there was plenty of pre-race buzz about her stablemate Tiempo Vuela, the mount of Frankie Dettori.

Oisin Murphy was eager to set the pace on the 11-2 winner, opting to race towards the middle of the track and allowing the daughter of Amaron to stride on through the early stages.

She built up a handy advantage and it was apparent with a couple of furlongs to run that Run Wild had everything else off the bridle.

Murphy merely shook the reins at her in the final furlong and while she tired slightly in the final few yards, Run Wild still had three and three-quarter lengths in hand at the line.

Queen Daenerys took second with Trefoil in third, while 4-1 favourite Tiempo Vuela was well out of the places.

Paddy Power cut Run Wild into 8-1 for the Investec Oaks, but Gosden quickly ruled out a trip to Epsom.

He said: "She loves to use her stride and she was drawn in the middle, so I said to Oisin 'stay there and do your own thing'.

"She is not the sort of filly you want to take back and fiddle about with. She just loves to use her stride which she did to good effect. I would say that is it trip wise and I wouldn't go any further than a mile and a quarter.

"She has got plenty of experience and put it to good use. We will stay at a mile and a quarter and we will not charge off to an Oaks or anything."

Conversely, Roger Varian is not ruling out a run in the July 4 Classic for the runner-up.

He said: "They went a good pace and I like the way she stayed on at the end. The Ribblesdale is only eight or nine days away.

"She looks like she is crying out for further, so I wouldn't rule out the Oaks but I need to speak to the owner first.

"I just think it is a very good start to the season and we will keep all the options open to her."