Lauded looks the part on debut at Haydock

A review of Monday's action at Haydock where Lauded entered the Royal Ascot picture with a taking debut success.

Lauded threw his hat into the ring for Royal Ascot with a taking debut in the Betway EBF Novice Stakes at Haydock.

With juveniles from powerful yards such as Mark Johnston, Saeed bin Suroor, William Haggas and Richard Hannon in opposition, the fact Lauded was only a 7-2 chance suggested a big run was expected.

Tom Dascombe's charge looked professional through the race and once Richard Kingscote asked him to go about his business the son of Acclamation quickly put matters to bed, beating Bin Suroor's Fast Start by four and a half lengths.

"He's been like that at home, very professional," said Kingscote.

"I was really pleased with him, he quickened up well, raced on his own but still carried on straight and put his head down nicely. It was very promising.

"I think Ascot was the goal. From what we've seen elsewhere and what he's just done there, he ought to be going really."

The winner was introduced into the betting for the Coventry Stakes at 12-1 by Coral.

Kingscote was involved in a nasty crash on his way home from Newcastle last week, but thankfully no one was injured.

"I'm absolutely fine, I was lucky. There was only me involved, I just hit some water, the car lost it and off I went," he said.

Dascombe and Kingscote wasted no time in doubling up at a course which they historically do well at when Brad The Brief defied top-weight in the #betyourway At Betway Handicap.

Winner of three of his four outings last term, he began this season off a mark of 90 but showed there is still more to come from him.

He found himself in a tussle from some way out with Buhturi and Byline, but the 3-1 favourite won by half a length from the former.

"He did very well last year and has obviously strengthened up over the winter," said Kingscote.

"He was just on and off the bridle a little bit, but I always felt like he'd get there.

"At this stage I think six furlongs is fine, at halfway he just latched on and I wouldn't want him doing that over seven. He'll be sharper for today next time.

"The ideal race would have been the big three-year-old sprint at York I suppose but look, Tom will find the races for him, we're just glad to be racing, everyone is doing what they can."

Triple Spear (7-1) continued his progression from the winter when coming out on top in the first division of the five-furlong handicap.

Mick Appleby's charge improved 10lb between December and March and he provided Ben Curtis with yet another winner since the resumption.

"He just lugged across the track when he got to the front, but he kept going which is the main thing. Things are going well, thank god," said Curtis.