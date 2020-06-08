Far Above still sore after winning at Newmarket

James Tate expects to know more about the extent of a setback suffered in victory by Far Above at Newmarket later in the week.

The unexposed four-year-old took his career record to four wins from five outings with an impressive display in the Palace House Stakes on Saturday.

That was his first outing over five furlongs, having won his first two races over seven, but unfortunately he returned to the stables with an injury which took the gloss off his win.

"He's still a bit sore," said Tate.

"As you can see, he's only raced five times in his life so he's not the hardiest of horses.

"We weren't considering Ascot for him anyway as it was going to come too quickly, he can't be campaigned like most horses.

"Hopefully we'll know more in the next few days."