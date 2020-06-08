Siskin among 15 entries for Irish 2000 Guineas

Siskin tops 15 contenders for Friday's Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Ger Lyons' charge won each of his four starts last term, culminating in the Group One Phoenix Stakes, but was withdrawn at the start on his intended finale in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket after proving unruly in the stalls.

Aidan O'Brien has seven colts in the mix at this stage, headed by Armory who won at Group Two and Three level last term and was three times placed at the highest level.

Vatican City, Royal Lytham, Lope Y Fernandes, Hong Kong, Fort Myers and Monarch Of Egypt could also represent the Ballydoyle handler.

O'Brien's son Joseph has two to pick from in Choice Of Mine and the unbeaten Crossfirehurricane, who landed a Listed event on the all-weather in February.

Michael Halford is set to run Sinawann, who chased home Derby contender Mogul on his final outing of last season.

Jessica Harrington's five-length maiden winner Free Solo also features, along with Andrew Slattery's Rebel Tale and the Jim Bolger-trained pair of Agitare and Fiscal Rules.