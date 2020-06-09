Headman could run in Prince Of Wales's Stakes

Headman could attempt to open his account at Group One level in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next week.

The mile-and-a-quarter prize is under consideration as a possible starting point for the Roger Charlton-trained four-year-old.

After securing back-to-back Group Two victories at Saint-Cloud and Deauville, the Kingman colt ended last season finishing fifth in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his first top-level outing.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "We are looking at the Prince of Wales's Stakes as a potential option, but it has been hard to plan this season as the goal posts keep moving.

"He has had a good winter and has been working nicely. Everything has been straightforward and he appears in good shape.

"No firm decision has been made yet, but races like this will be on his agenda."