Karl Burke in no rush with Living In The Past

Plans are fluid for last year's Lowther Stakes winner Living In The Past.

The form of her win at York was boosted when John Quinn's Liberty Beach, who chased her home in the Group Two, made a winning return to action at Haydock on Sunday.

But an unsuccessful foray to the Breeders' Cup has meant she is a bit behind many of her Karl Burke-trained stablemates.

"It was a nice boost to the form. I was actually hoping to run her in that race (at Haydock), but she's just taking a while to come to hand," said Burke.

"She's only coming to herself now so even if the season had been normal I don't think I'd have been able to run her before now.

"I'm not sure where she goes to be honest. There's a seven-furlong Listed race in a couple of weeks if we want to try her over seven, but I see her as more of a six-furlong horse.

"I don't think she'll be going to Ascot, the Commonwealth would be her only option there.

"With the races all over the place it just makes it a little harder to make plans, but I'm under no pressure form the owner to run her.

"She's a very light filly and the trip to America just knocked her. She ran over a trip too far and finished tired, then had to come home."