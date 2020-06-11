Far Above retired due to injury

Far Above has been retired after sustaining an injury when winning the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last Saturday.

The lightly-raced four-year-old returned lame after his impressive win, but trainer James Tate was hoping for some good news when the problem settled down.

However, Tate reports the Farrh colt to have injured a sesamoid in a front leg, ending a "brief but brilliant" career.

"Unfortunately it was the news we didn't want," said Tate.

"It's a small injury, but a particularly awkward one in a tricky place.

"It's been a brilliant but brief career - who knows what could have been?

"You all got a glimpse of it in the Palace House, but from what we saw at home, we know just how good he could have been. He still wasn't at 100 per cent on Saturday.

"The silver lining is that he can have a second career now, at stud. If he hadn't won on Saturday that wouldn't have been possible.

"We'll try to bounce back. We've got Ascot next week and we'll try to get on the board there."