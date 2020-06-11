Gold Wand takes Newbury glory in Atzeni treble

Gold Wand added her name to a smart team of fillies trainer Roger Varian is fast assembling when completing a treble at Newbury for Andrea Atzeni on Thursday.

Finding one too good on her debut at Doncaster in October, the Golden Horn filly took the step up to a mile and a quarter in her stride to defeat Portrush, who is a half-sister to Enable, by a length and a half in the It's Not Rocket Science With MansionBet Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Varian, speaking away from the track, said of the 8-11 winner: "She was fresh today. It wasn't a perfect performance and I think she will be much better with this run under her belt.

"She will stay a mile and a half no problem in the future, but she is a little bit lively in her mind and she got away with it today.

"We will keep all our options on the table, but she could be a filly for the Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle while the Musidora now comes back into the picture or we could simply run her back in a novice with a penalty."

Last year's Rockfel Stakes runner-up Stylistique was forced to pull out all the stops to gain an overdue first victory and give Varian and Atzeni further success together when holding on by a nose in the Watch And Bet With MansionBet At Newbury Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Varian said of the 10-11 winner: "The ground was a bit slow for her and she will be better back up in grade, but I'm delighted she has won for Yvonne Jacques, who is an owner/breeder, as she puts a lot into the game.

"She did everything bar win last season, so it is great to get a win under her belt. She deserves to go back up in grade and we could look at the Coral Distaff which is a Listed race on Eclipse day at Sandown."

Tom Clover continued to be the man with the midas touch as Broughtons Gold (4-1) provided him with his sixth winner since the start of the season to initiate Atzeni's hat-trick in the MansionBet's Royal Ascot Special Handicap.

Clover said: "He had a few little issues and he only had two runs last year, but he ran great on his debut at Newmarket and he won his novice well.

"I think he needs a bit of cut in the ground, so that rain they had was great. He has not been on the grass before today and he looks a nice prospect."

Martin Harley gave his new link up with John Gosden, following spells riding in Hong Kong and Australia last year, a timely boost with a two-length victory aboard newcomer Worthily in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

Harley said of the 9-4 winner "He was very professional through the race. He was a bit slow away and I tried to educate him as much as I could and get him in between horses and it worked out good.

"He travelled very smooth down the straight and the way he picked up was very smart. It is on paper with all the family that when they go a little bit further they can be even better, but I wouldn't rule out going a mile and a quarter again as he showed plenty of speed."

On joining forces with Gosden, he added: "Through the lockdown I've been in there thanks to Robert Havlin, who got me a position there to ride out.

"There are so many horses there are chances for everyone. Frankie (Dettori) and Rob are one and two and Kieran (O'Neill) and Nicky (Mackay) are there and there is a piece for everyone and it is a great place to be."