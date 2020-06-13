Pierre Lapin up for the Cup Friday Royal Ascot entries

Leading fancies Pierre Lapin and Kimari lead the way among a 20-strong entry for Friday's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Pierre Lapin won both his starts for Roger Varian last term, including the Mill Reef, while the Wes Ward-trained Kimari was narrowly beaten in the Queen Mary at this meeting last year before going on to finish fourth at the Breeders' Cup.

French raider Wooded made quite a splash when winning his trial event at Chantilly last month, with Millisle possibly making a quick return to action for Jessica Harrington having disappointed in last week's 1000 Guineas.

Mums Tipple finished last in the 2000 Guineas and could drop back in trip for Richard Hannon, while Karl Burke's Dubai Station arrives on the back of victory in a trial event at Newcastle.

Aidan O'Brien has four to pick from, including Irish 2,000 Guineas third Lope Y Fernandes, with Clive Cox's Golden Horde another leading hope.

The Hardwicke Stakes has 17 entries, topped by last year's winner Defoe, who is also trained by Varian.

O'Brien's Anthony Van Dyck is an eyecatching contender after finishing second in last week's Coronation Cup.

There are no less than 11 first-time-out winners among 20 entries for the Albany Stakes, while the Norfolk Stakes has 26 contenders, including O'Brien's Admiral Nelson who was an impressive winner at the Curragh on Friday.

The Queen's Vase features the likes of Al Dabaran and Born With Pride among 15 entries, with the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes has 45 possibles.

The opening Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap has 26 contenders, including Newcastle scorer Art Power.