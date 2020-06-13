Century Dream result for Crisfords

Century Dream gave the new training partnership of Ed and Simon Crisford a landmark success for their new venture with a second victory in the MansionBet's Beaten By A Head Diomed Stakes at Newbury.

Without a win since triumphing in the Group Three prize at its usual Epsom home in 2018, the six-year-old son of Cape Cross ended his two-year spell in the doldrums on his seasonal bow.

Front rank throughout the mile prize, the 5-1 shot found plenty from the sharp end to defeat staying-on favourite King Of Comedy by a length and a quarter, completing a treble for rider James Doyle in the process.

Ed Crisford said: "It is really great. I'm so pleased for the horse as he lost his way a little bit last year.

"He won this race two years ago at Epsom and he did it really well today. It is a great Group-race success for the partnership.

"We thought about the Queen Anne, but as he hasn't won since he won this race two years ago, we wanted him to get a bit of confidence.

"This race looked a suitable option, but it still looked very hot with King Of Comedy and Zaaki in it, but the rain came yesterday and we thought this would be perfect so we went for it.

"He is a half-brother to King Of Change, so it is a great family for the owners."

Although no immediate targets were mentioned, both a step back up in class and a foreign campaign could be on the agenda in the future, provided conditions are suitable.

Crisford added: "Hopefully we can now look for some Group Twos and maybe Group Ones. He is one of those horses you can take anywhere as long as there is a bit of cut in the ground.

"We took him to the Arlington Million two years ago and it rained the whole week before, then it was rock hard ground on the day. He is one of those versatile horses you can take over a mile anywhere."

Rest of Newbury

Franconia looks to have plenty of big days ahead judging by the manner of her victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF/MansionBet Abingdon Fillies' Stakes at Newbury.

Entering the race as the only maiden in the field, the Frankel filly appeared a cut above her rivals as she stepped up on her debut second to give trainer John Gosden his fifth victory in the Listed prize.

Having travelled powerfully throughout the mile-and-a-quarter prize, the 7-4 favourite only needed to be pushed out by Frankie Dettori during the closing stages to score by a comfortable three and three-quarter lengths.

Gosden said: "She has come here from finishing second at Chelmsford last year so it is all a bit of a jump, but we will see how she takes it all as she is very young in her mind.

"Her sister (Winsili) was pretty lively and she is the same. There is plenty of ability there, we will just see how we play it.

"You don't normally go from a second at Chelmsford to a Listed. We have just missed those two races prior to anything big.

"She has plenty of ability, but she is highly strung."

Franconia was introduced at 12-1 for the Investec Oaks by Paddy Power and William Hill, but a trip to York for the re-arranged Group Three Musidora Stakes could be next on the agenda.

Gosden added: "The ability is there as her sister Winsili won a Nassau, but we have just got to be sensible how we handle her.

"I think the Musidora would be a logical step rather than launching straight into the deep end."

Mubtasimah took the other Listed prize on the card, the Watch And Bet With MansionBet At Newbury Maggie Dickson Fillies' Stakes.

William Haggas' four-year-old was sent off the 11-4 favourite for the seven-furlong heat and just moved through the gears before passing the post two lengths clear of runner-up Miss Celestial.

The trainer's wife Maureen said: "She did it really well. On this sort of ground, seven furlongs is probably her perfect trip. She is probably better with a bit more dig in the ground.

"It is great to win a Listed race with her and that was her main goal. I am sure she will be joining Sheikh Juma's broodmare band when the time is right."

Jockey James Doyle rode a treble on the card with Mubtasimah, Fortune And Glory (18-5) in the Watch And Bet With MansionBet At Newbury Handicap and Century Dream in the Diomed Stakes.

Lord Campari redeemed himself with trainer Roger Varian after running out a stylish winner in the first division of the It's Not Rocket Science With MansionBet Novice Stakes.

Having stood on the Newmarket handler's foot during the preliminaries, the son of Kingman, who finished sixth on his debut at Sandown last year, more than made up for it with a four-and three-quarter-length victory.

Varian said: "He jumped on my foot when I was saddling him, so he has redeemed himself well. The win has made me feel better.

"We liked him last year but he is a big, raw horse. He travelled nicely and quickened well. It was a nice seasonal debut. We will see how he is in the morning then take it from there."

The second division went the way of John Gallagher's 200-1 chance Intercessor, ridden by Cieren Fallon.

Morisco (100-30) took a step up in trip in his stride to make a triumphant return to action in the It's Not Rocket Science With MansionBet Handicap for trainer Tom Dascombe and jockey Richard Kingscote.