Coral-Eclipse return at Sandown still on for Enable

The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown remains the most likely comeback target for superstar mare Enable.

The daughter of Nathaniel was just denied in her bid for an historic third consecutive victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at the end of last season, filling the runner-up spot behind Waldgeist to end her sequence of 12 straight victories.

Less than a fortnight later, Enable's owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah delighted racing fans by confirming his charge would stay in training as a six-year-old - with a return to Paris in the autumn top of the agenda.

Connections decided against an appearance at Royal Ascot, but the owner's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe reports the John Gosden-trained mare to be firmly on course for the Eclipse on July 5 following a pleasing workout under Frankie Dettori last week.

"It's been a gradual build-up - she's a six-year-old mare, so I don't think John wants to do anything too quickly," Grimthorpe told Sky Sports Racing.

"She's always told us when she's ready to go, rather than the other way round. She's had a couple of good works on the Limekilns on the Round Gallop - nothing too strenuous, but Frankie (Dettori) sat on her on Friday, and I think was very happy with her."

Enable won the Eclipse, Ascot's King George and the Yorkshire Oaks en route to the Arc last year - and a similar campaign may be in the offing.

Grimthorpe added: "She's coming (to hand). I think Prince Khalid is happy that we go to the Eclipse. She's been in good form.

"I think it's fair to say she will build-up towards the Arc. How she gets there will be up to her and John. I imagine it will be a fairly similar pattern (to last year) - there are only so many races that fall at the right time for her to get to ParisLongchamp.

"The Arc is the main target, and we'll be guided by that."

Sky Sports Racing is the only place to watch every race from Royal Ascot with the first race each day exclusively live.