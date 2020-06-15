Pinatubo set to return in St James's Palace Stakes

Beaten 2000 Guineas favourite Pinatubo could bid for redemption in Saturday's St James's Palace Stakes as he featured among 10 entries for the Royal Ascot prize.

Charlie Appleby's runner relinquished his six-race unbeaten record when beaten into third by Kameko at Newmarket - and Wichita, who finished a place ahead of Pinatubo there, may also reoppose on the final day of the Royal meeting.

Wichita is one of five possibles for Aidan O'Brien - along with unplaced Newmarket runners Royal Dornoch and Arizona, plus San Pedro and Fort Myers.

John Gosden's impressive Newcastle scorer Palace Pier is in the mix too - while Threat, Positive and Ropey Guest complete the list of contenders.

O'Brien's Irish 1,000 Guineas victor Peaceful could make a quick return in the Coronation Stakes on the same card.

Curragh third So Wonderful is another possible for the Ballydoyle handler in the Group One, along with Elfin Queen and Love Locket.

Beaten 1000 Guineas Quadrilateral could line up for Roger Charlton - with Newmarket second and sixth, Cloak Of Spirits and Under The Stars, also entered.

Impressive Pretty Polly winner Run Wild could run for Gosden, while Sharing is an interesting American raider for Graham Motion.

The 11 entries also include Alpine Star and Fooraat.

The Diamond Jubilee Stakes has drawn 12, with all eyes on Denis Hogan's Sceptical after his impressive return to action last week.

The Queen Mary Stakes has 24 entries - with eight first-time-out winners - while the Coventry has 23 contenders, 10 of whom have already won.

A total of 86 horses have been entered for the ultra-competitive Wokingham Handicap, and there are 17 in the mix for the closing Queen Alexandra Stakes over two miles and six furlongs.

