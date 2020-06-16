Circus Maximus lands Queen Anne for Ryan Moore

Circus Maximus got the better of Terebellum in a pulsating climax to the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Winner of the St James's Palace Stakes 12 months ago, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Circus Maximus went on to suffer a narrow defeat at the hands of Too Darn Hot in the Sussex Stakes before landing the Prix du Moulin and finishing fourth in the Breeders' Cup Mile.

The four-year-old was the 4-1 favourite to double his Royal Ascot tally, just ahead of John Gosden's recent Newmarket-winning filly Terebellum, and the big two fought out a thrilling finish.

There was little to choose between the pair entering the final furlong and no quarter was given by either horse, with Ryan Moore aboard Circus Maximus and Frankie Dettori on Terebellum both in full flight.

As the line loomed, Circus Maximus just began to get the better of the argument and was a head in front where it mattered.

Marie's Diamond was three lengths away in third.

O'Brien said from his Ballydoyle base in County Tipperary: "I'm delighted. That's him exactly - he's very tough. He quickened and then toughed it out, it's unbelievable really. Ryan gave him a brilliant ride.

"It's very exciting. Ascot is usually a very busy week for us, so it's brilliant today to see all the preliminaries and everything."

