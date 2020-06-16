Frankie Dettori off the mark at Royal Ascot on Frankly Darling

Frankly Darling gave trainer John Gosden his 50th success at Royal Ascot with a convincing victory in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

The daughter of Frankel made light of jumping up in class from a maiden to a Group Two on just her third start.

Frankie Dettori - 30 years on from his first Royal Ascot win on Markofdistinction in the Queen Anne Stakes - gave the well-backed 11-8 favourite a confident ride.

He had Frankly Darling beautifully placed behind the pace-setting Golden Lips before setting sail for home two furlongs from home.

She quickly put the race to bed and was in no danger thereafter, crossing the line a length and three-quarters to the good over the Aidan O'Brien-trained Ennistymon. O'Brien's Passion was another two-and-a-half lengths away in third place.

Gosden said: "It's not an easy place to have winners - as you saw in the Queen Anne.

"She's a lovely filly, she's still learning but she showed an awful lot of class today.

"I think if I have an Oaks filly, it's her."

Sky Sports Racing is the only place to watch every race from Royal Ascot with the first race each day exclusively live.