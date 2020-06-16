Pyledriver powers to victory in King Edward VII

Pyledriver sprang an 18-1 surprise in the King Edward VII Stakes for William Muir and Martin Dwyer, who had just missed out in the opener with Jack's Point.

Second in the Classic Trial at Kempton earlier this month, Pyledriver looked to be travelling particularly well at the top of the straight and responded in style when Dwyer gave the signal.

Arthur's Kingdom tried to go with him while hot favourite Mogul took his time to get going down the middle of the track, but Pyledriver was too strong, running out a two-length winner.

