Third time lucky for Battaash at Royal Ascot

Battaash made it third-time lucky as he lifted the King's Stand Stakes.

It was just reward for the Charlie Hills-trained speedster after finishing second to Blue Point in the previous two runnings of the Group One showpiece.

The 5-6 favourite broke smartly and was always travelling smoothly in the hands of Jim Crowley, who was completing a double after his earlier victory on Motakhayyel.

When Crowley pressed the button, Battaash put daylight between himself and his rivals to score as he liked. Equilateral grabbed second place on the line from Liberty Beach to give Hills the first two home.

