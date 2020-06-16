Royal Ascot day two tips: Dance to Berlin Tango's tune in the Hampton Court Stakes

After a 100/30 winner on day one, Lewis Jones is back to guide you on a path to profit...

The Hampton Court Stakes (1.50) brings together some interesting form-lines from the 2000 Guineas and the key Derby trial at Leopardstown but BERLIN TANGO (5/1 with Sky Bet) is the bet.

Middle is certainly the place to be too for the 10 furlongs start at Ascot with 47 per cent of winners coming from either stall five, six or seven in races over that trip with a field of between seven and 10. Berlin Tango has the ideal draw in five which will give Oisin Murphy the freedom to get a perfect position. He showed at Kempton that he's a progressive colt, winning in a smart time from what looked a field deep in quality - as advertised by Pyledriver winning the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday. He can take this en route to Group One glory later this year.

Image: Berlin Tango and David Probert winning at Kempton

Talking of the Kempton Unibet Classic Trial Stakes, BRIGHT MELODY (6/1 with Sky Bet) should put up a bold bid in the King George V Stakes (2.25). The rangy son of Dubawi still looked like he had plenty to learn around the tight nature of Kempton's track but thundered home when in the clear to give the impression he's probably a Group performer. Trainer Charlie Appleby has decided to stick some cheekpieces on him to help him concentrate and the trainer is working at a 25 per cent strike rate with his horses when that headgear application is applied.

BELL ROCK (7/1 with Sky Bet - paying seven places!) gets the vote in the Royal Hunt Cup (3.35). Always regarded highly by Andrew Balding as a three-year-old, the selection put his best foot forward on his reappearance at Newmarket, perhaps aided by his gelding operation. On a card where nothing was coming from the back on the Rowley Mile, the selection showed a tremendous late burst to hit the line hard and win going away.

On that thinking the horse he beat at Newmarket, Ouzo, should have already gone close in the opening Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1.15). However, he's been well found in the market with his obvious claims. I'm going to throw a dart at the chances of rapid Lingfield scorer from earlier this month PLANTADREAM (20/1 with Sky Bet), whose seven-length victory in a competitive handicap was backed up by a strong time figure. He's inexperienced and has never run at Ascot but at the prices, I'll row in.

