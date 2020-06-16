Coeur De Lion wins the Ascot Stakes

Coeur De Lion lunged late to land the concluding Ascot Stakes for trainer Alan King and 5lb claimer Thore Hammer Hansen.

Plenty of the runners had cried enough entering the latter stages of the two-and-a-half-mile handicap, and it briefly looked like Nicky Henderson's Verdana Blue would deliver for favourite-backers when taking over the running from Summer Moon in the final furlong.

However, 16-1 shot Coeur De Lion could be spotted making late progress in the first-time visor and got up in the dying strides.

Hammer-Hansen, 20, said: "Obviously it's unbelievable to come here as a 5lb claimer and ride a Royal Ascot winner. It's sad there are no crowds around, but you still get an incredible buzz out of it. There are so many Group One-winning jockeys who haven't had a Royal Ascot winner.

"I won on him last year at Chester and he took me to some very big places, including here. He finished fifth here last year.

"I went into Alan King's last week and he said I could ride him. I worked him in visors. They helped and we were quite confident he would run a big race, but to think he would go out and win was only dreams."