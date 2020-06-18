Royal Ascot day three tips: The end of Stradivarius' Gold Cup reign?

Lewis Jones is back to guide you on a path to profit as we hit the halfway stage at Royal Ascot...

All good things must come to an end - and today might just be that day for Stradivarius in the Gold Cup (3.35) as he goes looking for his third win in the staying event.

Many were satisfied with his reappearance run behind Ghaiyyath around Newmarket but I thought he looked a little disinterested in the closing stages, hanging to his right, and maybe the fire could be starting to burn out for the six-year-old. That of course, could be nonsense, but it's a theory I'm willing to test out with him taking up a huge chunk of the market where eight runners mean we have great each-way terms to bet with.

NAYEF ROAD (12/1 with Sky Bet) looks very rock solid to run his race and looks to one to take advantage if the favourite's powers are on the wane. His win in the Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle was quite impressive considering that track over the staying trips is a tough place to make all from. At the prices, he's the one to be with.

GLOBAL STORM (9/2 with Sky Bet) might have been well found in the market for the opening Golden Gates Handicap (1.15) but he does look a horse with serious potential. The son of Night Of Thunder stood out like a sore thumb when winning on his reappearance at Newmarket, where he made his effort from the back of the field on a card where it was proving difficult to do so. His winning distance of just a neck does not look flashy on paper but the runner-up franked the form by finishing fifth in the King George V Stakes yesterday and there was a chance the winner was just dossing in front anyway. There's a huge engine there and I'm expecting him to produce the goods.

I backed ALOE VERA (20/1 with Sky Bet) to win the Investec Oaks last season before she was ruled out with injury, so it's an exciting prospect that she's back as a four-year-old in the Wolferton Stakes (1.50). Aloe Vera was an impressive three-length winner of the Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood but struck into herself and missed the rest of the campaign. Ralph Beckett has chucked her in deep waters for her comeback and the market is not speaking that positively, but she has the talent to win at this level, especially in what does not look a deep renewal.

CELESTIN (11/2 with Sky Bet) brings Classic form from France to the table in the Jersey Stakes (2.25) courtesy of his fourth in the French 2,000 Guineas - a piece of form that makes him the one to beat in my eyes. A strong pace and a straight track is exactly what this classy animal needs, as shown by his finish behind Victor Ludorum. He actually travelled like the winner that day, hitting the front in the closing stages before just getting outstayed by Group One horses. This looks an easier task. Market leader King Leonidas is exciting but has the look of an overbet horse due to his powerful connections.

Staking plan: