Quadrilateral team optimistic ahead of Coronation Stakes

Connections of Quadrilateral are hopeful she will improve for her run in the Guineas when she aims to return to winning ways in the Coronation Stakes.

Last season's Fillies' Mile winner was strongly fancied for the Qipco-sponsored Classic at Newmarket - but having run free to post and in the early stages of the race, the Roger Charlton-trained daughter of Frankel could finish only third.

Harry Charlton, assistant to his father, said: "The team thought it was wrong to step straight up into the Oaks, having by chance run a bit keen in the Guineas after pinging the stalls. To go from a mile to a mile and a half seemed a bit unnatural. She showed some good speed that day.

"The way the race panned out wasn't ideal for her, but she still ran a good race to finish third. We entered her in the Coronation, thinking we have got to have a look at it, because there might be some of the horses in there she has already beaten - and she is top rated.

"She seems in good nick and she took the run in the Guineas well. She is a horse that always eats well, and I think she will improve for what she did in the Guineas.

"She has not done a lot since and has just been ticking away. There will be a bit of natural improvement, and she should have tightened up from the Guineas.

"Around the bend the ground might be good, or good to soft, which would be suitable. Newmarket probably doesn't play to her strengths because she is a big, rangy filly, and maybe in the Fillies' Mile she got slightly lost in the dip, but it is tough to know in the Guineas as she ran well. She was more fluent at Newbury, and this might well suit her better."

John Gosden's Run Wild created a big impression when winning the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket over 10 furlongs and drops back down to a mile on Saturday - while Richard Hannon's Cloaks Of Spirits holds strong claims, having finished second in the Guineas.

Hannon said: "I've no idea why she is near on the outsider of the field, because there was nothing fluky about her Guineas run. I think she will prefer this track, because I never thought she really liked the Rowley Mile.

"She is as hard as nails, and a fight doesn't worry her.

"She has come out of the race very well and has put on the weight she lost. She might get further, but she seems a miler at the moment.

"Some people say she got the run of the race in the Guineas, but she did a lot of the donkey work. It is the round track here, and there are a few that might want to go forward, so it will be an interesting race."

Adding international interest is Sharing, trained by Cambridge-born Graham Motion in America and ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

Motion said: "With so little racing this year, horses change so much from two to three.

"I think we have a pretty good line on our filly - because even the race she ran in the other day, although it was a Listed race, it was really a Group-calibre race.

"I don't think we have a great handle on the Europeans, because so few of them have run.

Motion brought Miss Temple City over to three Royal meetings, and she finished fourth twice, including in this race in 2015.

"I think she is (comparable to Miss Temple City) in more ways than one.

"Miss Temple City also had a great disposition. This filly has really bulked up over the winter, very much like Miss Temple City did - this filly is much more accomplished at this stage of the game than Miss Temple City was when she came over.

"She's a filly who likes to be forwardly placed. She's a filly who I think has some stamina, but she really likes a mile, so I think there are some aspects of it that really suit her.

"I like this race for Americans, because we race around one turn and I think the straight mile is very daunting, so I love the fact that we get to run around a turn and the fact we get to run against her age group."