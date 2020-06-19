Arc tempts Stradivarius team

An appearance in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is a distinct possibility for Royal Ascot hero Stradivarius.

John Gosden's chestnut won the Gold Cup on Thursday for a third time - and quotes for the autumn showpiece in Paris began to flood in, given the turn of foot to showed in winning by 10 lengths.

While Gosden has dual Arc winner Enable still in training in search of a third win, it appears there is a strong chance he could have a strong second string to his bow this year in Bjorn Nielsen's charge.

"He's very well in himself, bouncing a bit. He ate up and couldn't wait to get a pick of grass," said Gosden.

"We talked about the Arc last year and didn't do it - we got chinned over a shortened two mile on the hurdles track back at Ascot.

"I entered him this week, so it's not like I'm ducking the issue.

"You've got the concept of Ardross, who was a great Cup horse and was second in the Arc, and Bjorn is thinking in those terms - he's fully entitled to do so.

"We've got to work out what we are doing, but I always say the horse will let you know."

The horse who "chinned" Stradivarius on Champions Day last season, Aidan O'Brien's Kew Gardens, missed the Gold Cup because his trainer felt he was not quite right.

"The Goodwood Cup is possible - he just wasn't ready to run in a Gold Cup," said O'Brien.

"We've missed Ascot the last two years with him now, which is a bit of a disaster, so we'll just have to see how he is.

"If there's a risk by training him we won't take that."