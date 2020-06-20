Royal Ascot Day 5 round-up: Frankie Dettori rides big-race treble

Frankie Dettori was once again the star of the show on the final day of Royal Ascot as he rode a 150/1 treble on Campanelle, Alpine Star and Palace Pier.

That was enough to secure him the title of leading jockey at the meeting, edging out Jim Crowley with more second-places after they each rode six winners, while Palace Pier's victory gave John Gosden his sixth winner and wrapped up the leading trainer honour for him over the five days.

Dettori completed his hat-trick on Palace Pier in the St James's Palace Stakes.

William Buick settled market leader Pinatubo, last year's champion juvenile, at the back of the pack in what transpired to be a fairly tactical affair, with Guineas second Wichita trying to make every yard under Ryan Moore.

Image: Palace Pier gets the better of Pinatubo

Threat briefly looked like taking a hand in the finish with a couple of furlongs to run, but his effort petered out as Pinatubo and Palace Pier came flying down the outside.

Palace Pier (4-1) kept finding for pressure in the dying strides and just edged out Pinatubo, with Wichita sticking on gamely for third on the rail.

That gave Dettori a quickfire Group One double after he won the Coronation Stakes on Alpine Star.

The fillies' event over a mile had been the only Royal Ascot Group One to elude the Italian during his lengthy career, but Jessica Harrington's charge ensured Dettori's wait was over.

Sent off a 9-2 shot, Alpine Star responded admirably when Dettori gave her the signal a couple of furlongs out and the further she went, the healthier her advantage became over the field.

Image: Dettori powers home in the Coronation Stakes on Alpine Star

American raider Sharing took a while to hit top stride down the outside, but she eventually motored through to take second for Cambridge-born trainer Graham Motion.

Dettori kicked off his treble when Campanelle (9-2) gave American trainer Wesley Ward another Royal Ascot win in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Ward had trained 10 previous victors at the meeting and Campanelle gave him an 11th success with a gutsy performance in the five-furlong heat.

Image: Campanelle opened Dettori's account in the Queen Mary Stakes

Dettori produced her late in the day to collar Sacred inside the distance and edge clear at the post.

The jockey had high hopes of a third Group One winner on Sceptical in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

But he had to settle for third place as Hello Youmzain gave jockey Kevin Stott a first Royal Ascot winner.

Image: Hello Youmzain (right) wins a thriller under Kevin Stott

The Kevin Ryan-trained 4-1 chance was smartly away and led the group down the middle of the track before tacking over to the stands' rail after about three furlongs.

He remained in the firing line throughout and although Dettori tried his best on favourite Sceptical, Hello Youmzain was just too strong as he fended off the late challenge of Dream Of Dreams.

Stott and Ryan quickly made it a famous double as Hey Jonesy just held on from the late-charging Summerghand in the Wokingham Handicap.

Image: Hey Jonesy wins the Wokingham Stakes (just!)

The 18-1 winner was clearly in front on the far side inside the final furlong, but Summerghand was absolutely flying down the stands' side under James Doyle.

He was closing with every stride and the pair flashed past the post together, with a photo confirming Hey Jonesy had just held on.

This year saw the introduction of a Silver Wokingham Handicap as a consolation race and that was won by Chiefofchiefs as he benefited from a drop in trip

Image: Chiefofchiefs wins the Silver Wokingham Handicap

William Buick bided his time on the Charlie Fellowes-trained Chiefofchiefs (20-1), as Vintage Brut set the pace. Nahaarr took over and set sail for home, but he was collared in the last 100 yards.

Chiefofchiefs was in control at the finish to score by a length and quarter, with Burmese Waltz second and Nahaarr a head away in third.

Nando Parrado sprang a 150-1 shock in the Coventry Stakes, a record-breaking starting price for a Royal Ascot winner.

Image: Nando Parrado springs a huge Ascot surprise

Beaten into fifth on his racecourse debut at Newmarket earlier this month, Clive Cox's charge showed plenty of improvement to bag this six-furlong contest.

Partnered by Adam Kirby, Nando Parrado was in front with a couple of furlongs to run always looked like holding the late thrust of Qaader.

Who Dares Wins gave trainer Alan King a third winner of the week as he lifted the closing Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Image: Tom Marquand celebrates after riding Who Dares Wins to victory in the finale

A Grade Two winner over fences during the winter, the eight-year-old, sent off the even-money favourite, relished every yard of the near two-mile-six-furlong trip as he held The Grand Visir in a tight finish.

Winning rider Tom Marquand was taking his first Royal Ascot success, 24 hours after his partner Hollie Doyle took her first victory at the meeting.