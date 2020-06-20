Landmark Royal Ascot win for Frankie Dettori on Alpine Star

Frankie Dettori completed a Group One clean-sweep at Royal Ascot as Alpine Star gave him a first win in the Coronation Stakes.

The fillies' event over a mile has been the only Royal Ascot Group One to elude the great rider during his lengthy career, but Jessica Harrington's charge ensured Dettori's wait was over.

Sent off a 9-2 shot, Alpine Star responded admirably when Dettori gave her the signal a couple of furlongs out and the further she went, the healthier her advantage became over the field.

American raider Sharing took a while to hit top stride down the outside, but she eventually motored through to take second for Cambridge-born trainer Graham Motion.

Dettori said: "It's great. I really fancied the filly, but I didn't want to jinx it. I kept quiet. Jessie approached me about 10 days ago when she knew their jockey couldn't fly here.

"I knew she was an exciting ride. I asked John (Gosden) permission to ride this filly and he said yes. Everything went to plan. I had a decent draw. I hit a flat spot, but I got a split on the fence and the rest is history.

"I'm delighted for the Niarchos family. Maria (Niarchos) has supported me in the past. I think it was my first ride for Jessica.

"Shane Foley rang me this morning. It has been a team effort."