Famous double for Kevin Stott and Kevin Ryan at Ascot

Kevin Stott and Kevin Ryan quickly made it a famous double as Hey Jonesy just held on from the late-charging Summerghand in the Wokingham Handicap.

The 18-1 winner was clearly in front on the far side inside the final furlong, but Summerghand was absolutely flying down the stands side under James Doyle.

He was closing with every stride and the pair flashed past the post together, with a photo confirming Hey Jonesy had just held on.

Stott said: "As a two-year-old we had high expectations for him, but he lost his way a bit at three, even though he ran a good race in the Commonwealth Cup.

"We tried him over different trips, he ran on Tuesday when he wasn't happy and he needed some encouragement which the blinkers gave him."

Adam Ryan said: "For whatever reason, the last sort of six months he hasn't clicked, but he came back sound after Tuesday and we thought running quickly might spark him back to life.

"Kevin gave him a positive ride and it's worked. It was tough watching the final furlong with them closing on him.

"He had some class form as a two-year-old and it's all about catching him right.

"We won't ever forget this last half hour, that's for sure. The last few months have been tough for everyone but there were no complaints from the staff - this is down to them.

"This is the only day I've been down all week so I got the right day!

"We have full faith in Kevin we always have, and he's getting better with experience and confidence. The owners are happy to have him and he's an integral part of the team"

