Earthlight en route to Deauville

Andre Fabre's unbeaten Earthlight will have a gallop at Saint-Cloud as he nears a return to competitive action in the Prix Jean Prat.

Having won all five races at two, including two Group Ones, Earthlight was prominent through the winter in the betting for the 2000 Guineas.

Being owned by Godolphin, however, he was not guaranteed to run at Newmarket because of the presence of Pinatubo even before the Coronavirus pandemic turned the early weeks of the season upside down.

Earthlight then suffered a minor sprain which delayed his planned return to action in the Prix de Fontainebleu in early May.

Nevertheless, Fabre is heartened see the form of his Middle Park win recieive a boost at Royal Ascot on Friday through Clive Cox's Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde.

"He's doing ok, he's back in work," said Fabre.

"He's going to go to Saint-Cloud next week for a public workout, just because we don't really have any other option.

"We're looking to run him in the Prix Jean Prat (at Deauville on July 12), that is the aim with him.

"It was nice to see Golden Horde win so well at Ascot - let's hope that is a good omen for the year.

"Hopefully he can show the same form he did last year."