Andre Fabre considering Derby tilt with Ocean Atlantique

Andre Fabre's Ocean Atlantique may head to next month's Investec Derby at Epsom, with stablemate Victor Ludorum contesting the French version.

Fabre has no intention of stepping Victor Ludorum up to a mile and a half yet, and the Prix du Jockey Club has always been his aim.

American Pharoah colt Ocean Atlantique is owned by Coolmore, whose chief Epsom hope Mogul is out to 10-1 for the Derby following his Royal Ascot defeat.

Ocean Atlantique finished second to the smart Pao Alto in the Prix La Force, before winning a Listed race by five lengths at Deauville on May 31.

"It is possible that Ocean Atlantique could join Victor Ludorum in the Jockey Club. He will either run there or at Epsom," said Fabre.

"Ocean Atlantique would have more stamina, so he's a possible for Epsom, but I have to talk to the owners and see what they want to do regarding their three-year-olds.

"The (Epsom) picture is still a bit murky. You have the Guineas winner Kameko, and then the horse who won at Lingfield (English King) looks a nice horse.

"Victor Ludorum is in good shape, and everything is building nicely toward the Jockey Club."

Last year's French Guineas winner Persian King was surprisingly beaten on his return to action by stablemate Magny Cours - but that was his first run for more than a year since finishing second in the Prix du Jockey Club.

Fabre said: "Persian King will improve for his run.

"He needed it badly having not run for a year. He will go to Saint-Cloud next week for a gallop.

"I'm hoping to run him in the Prix D'Ispahan (July 19), which unfortunately for him will be run at Chantilly rather than Longchamp. I would have preferred Longchamp, but there's not much we can do about that.

"Magny Cours is a good horse, too. He's a real miler - he has to go forward.

"He will run in the Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud this weekend."