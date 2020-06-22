Dubawi Fifty could miss Northumberland Plate run

Karen McLintock will see how Dubawi Fifty has recovered from his lengthy return trip to Royal Ascot before deciding whether to let last year's runner-up take his chance in the Betfair Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on Saturday.

Dubawi Fifty was second turning for home in the Ascot Stakes on Tuesday, but ultimately was unable to match last year's second place and faded into 12th spot behind Coeur De Lion at the line.

Dubawi Fifty was able to stay overnight at the Berkshire venue in 2019 - but that was not allowed this year because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the journey this weekend is only half an hour from McLintock's base at Ingoe to Gosforth Park, it would not be worth the risk if Dubawi Fifty was not himself.

"He seems all right. I was just going to assess him this week to make up our mind whether he took part or not. It's not certain yet," she said.

"It's more the travel, with not being able to stay the night. It was a tiring journey for myself, let alone for him.

"It was six hours both ways. It was a long day. We left at half past three in the morning and got back at nearly one o'clock the next morning.

"We'll see. We're back to 48-hour declarations from this week so that helps."

Dubawi Fifty is among a total of 46 entries for the Northumberland Plate and the Back And Lay On The Betting Exchange Northumberland Vase.

The Plate is restricted to the top 20 in the handicap with the rest having the chance to get in the consolation race on the same card.

Carnwennan landed that prize last June and is guaranteed a run in the main event this time.

Among others of note are Collide, King's Advice, Rainbow Dreamer, Red Verdon and Summer Moon.

Carnwennan's trainer Charlie Fellowes has given his Silver Wokingham winner Chiefofchiefs an entry in the Betfair Backs Racing Welfare Chipchase Stakes.

The 25 entries include Kevin Ryan's Group One regular Brando, Sir Michael Stoute's Mubakker and the William Haggas-trained Mubtasimah.

Ralph Beckett's Aloe Vera and Sylvester Kirk's Bubble And Speak, who were late withdrawals from the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, are among 10 entries for the Group Three Betfair Exchange Hopping Fillies' Stakes.