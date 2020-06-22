Sharing heading back to America after fine Ascot run

Graham Motion was proud of Sharing's performance in defeat in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

Born in Cambridge but based in America, Motion was hoping last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner could break his duck at Britain's showpiece Flat meeting, having previously come up short with Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom and Miss Temple City.

Sharing and Oisin Murphy had to make do with the runner-up spot behind impressive Irish challenger Alpine Star, but lost little in defeat.

Motion said: "I thought the winner was very impressive and it was a bit of revenge for Jessica Harrington after we beat her other filly (Albigna) at the Breeders' Cup! Congratulations to Jessica (Harrington) and the winning connections.

"I thought our filly ran a very good race on ground she isn't used to. You know going into you might not have everything in your favour, but you play the hand you're dealt and she ran a super race."

Sharing will return to her homeland later this week, but Motion is not ruling out the possibility of another trip to Britain in 2021.

"She ships to France tomorrow (Tuesday) evening and then flies back to New York. She's got to be in quarantine for 48 hours, so hopefully she'll be back with us on Friday," the trainer added.

"It was never really our plan to race on in Europe after Ascot, but we could be back there for another crack next year. Hopefully we'll all be able to travel by then and we'll certainly give it some though.

"We knew by running her this week we wouldn't really miss any Grade Ones at home and I'm in no rush to run her back quickly.

"We'll see how she is when we get her home, but we point her at the Del Mar Oaks in August."